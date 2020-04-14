Urban Armor Gear

Biodegradable Outback Apple Iphone 11 Pro Case

Details 100% Tough, 100% compostable and 100% mindful is our Biodegradable Outback Series. Our first biodegradable and compostable series is here taking steps to inspire awareness and influence change towards a more sustainable future. A biodegradable case with an actual design! Not bulky or speckled but smooth and with an ergonomic design providing a great in-hand feel. Think beyond protecting your device and take steps to protect your future. Raised camera bevel for additional protection, soft-touch & easy hand-feel & interior hollow honeycomb structure Ultra-thin, ergonomic design & sculpted bevel 100% recyclable packaging with soy-based inks, minimal use of non-toxic adhesives & zero plastic