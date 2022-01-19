Modibodi

Biodegradable Full Brief, Ocean Blue

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Modibodi

Flow: 15ml = 2-3 tampons or 3 teaspoons For: Moderate to heavy periods, light to moderate bladder leaks or discharge Feels: Soft, luxe & comfy with trusted leak-proof protection Impact: Zero waste! A planet-friendly replacement for pads & tampons that’s also 97% biodegradable Feel good about your period and pee-proof undies with our Biodegradable Full Brief. An absolute game-changer, our biodegradable underwear doesn’t just help the environment by replacing disposable pads, tampons and liners with a trusted leak-proof lining...it’s made from innovative biodegradable materials designed to prevent textile waste piling up in landfills. They’re super soft and just as comfortable, reliable and effective as the rest of your Modibodi undies. Only... better for the planet!