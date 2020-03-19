Terra Ties

Biodegradable Elastic Hair Ties

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

🌱ECO-FRIENDLY: Ethically sourced, plastic-free, biodegradable elastics made from quality materials 🌱NATURAL MATERIAL: Odorless, long lasting, ponytail holders made of organic cotton and natural rubber 🌱STRONG HOLD: Ouchless no pull hair ties for thick, thin, curly hair. No slip, no damage scunci hair ties 🌱ALL GENDERS: Hair ties for girls, men, adults, and children. Use for pony tails, man buns, & braids. 🌱COMPOSTABLE: 100% recyclable packaging and hair tyes easily break down when put in compost (27 pack of hair bands) Terra Ties are the leading biodegradable pony tail holder and man bun holder. These were designed to prevent hair from snagging, creasing, or slipping. Anti breakage soft hair ties that keep hair in place and out of your face for zero distractions. After realizing how many hair ties litter the earth each year, we set out to make hair tires that are friendly to our planet. No more need to feel guilty for the ever elusive hairtyes that get left on the ground. We take pride in our ethically sourced material so you don't need to feel bad for losing them. People were asking for a more responsible option so we made hair bands for women's hair, but they aren't strictly for girls. Our no line cloth hair ties for men with long hair are the preferred eleastics to keep man buns tight. Plain black is discreet enough to wear all day long with any outfit. Simply place it on your wrist for easy access. Compare vs our eco-friendly hair ties with standard hair ties. Do your part in helping our planet and purchase your Terra Ties today! 100% customer satisfaction guaranteed. En Espanol bandas elasticas para el cabello