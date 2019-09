Simple

Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes

£3.65 £1.59

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

The Simple ® face wipes you know and love, now biodegradable. Kinder to the planet and yet merciless on makeup - our Simple® Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes act as a gentle cleanser and an effective make-up remover, even for waterproof mascara.