Moderate-Heavy Flow: 15ml = 2-3 tampons or 3 teaspoons For: Moderate to heavy periods, light to moderate bladder leaks or discharge Feels: Soft, luxe & comfy with trusted leak-proof protection Impact: Zero waste! A planet-friendly replacement for pads & tampons that’s also 97% biodegradable Feel confident, secure (and a little smug) in our Biodegradable Bikini. An absolute game-changer, our biodegradable underwear doesn’t just help the environment by replacing disposable pads, tampons and liners with a trusted leak-proof lining...it’s made from innovative biodegradable materials for waste-free, worry-free protection from start to finish. Say bye bye to leaks and landfill...and hello to truly planet-friendly period and pee-proof undies.