EcoTools

Bioblender Makeup Sponge, Set Of 2

$6.99

Introducing the World's first 100% biodegradable makeup sponge. Includes 2 100% certified biodegradable makeup blending sponges. The BIOBLENDER is made with 5 earth friendly ingredients so you can get that flawless, glowing look. Best used with liquid and cream makeup Cleanse your BioBlender products once a week using EcoTools Makeup Brush + Sponge Shampoo. Rinse and dry before storing. Patented shape with three distinct edges. Use the different sides to fit the contours of your face and build coverage where needed. The top edge is great for under the eyes. Safe for sensitive skin and dermatologist tested USDA Certified, Vegan and Cruelty Free. FSC Certified Biodegradable paper packaging printed with soy ink Wet sponge, squeezing excess water until damp. Apply makeup in a bouncing motion to blend product into skin. A damp sponge is best for a sheer, dewy glow; a dry sponge is best for fuller coverage and touch ups. Whether it’s yoga or green juice or a favorite skincare ritual, personal well-being is becoming a more and more essential part of everyone’s daily routine. That’s why EcoTools creates beauty and self-care products that fit right into today’s mindful, wellness-oriented lifestyles. From exceptional makeup brushes and blenders to crystal face rollers to a variety of practical bath brushes and accessories, our products are not only effective, they are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and made with recycled and renewable materials. EcoTools creates beauty and self-care products that check all the boxes: Great quality? Check. Smart price? Check. Planet friendly? That’s our thing! And it doesn’t stop there. Our latest packaging innovation takes our commitment to clean beauty and a clean planet to the next level. Along with a sleek, new look, our new packaging contains 88% less plastic and is both biodegradable and plantable. That’s right: No more tossing useless plastic into the trash. Our seeded package literally turns waste into wildflowers when it is planted in the ground and watered. Feel good about bringing something beautiful into our world instead of waste. Go beyond beautiful with EcoTools.