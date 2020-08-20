Lesse

Bioactive Face Mask

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . A charcoal masque unlike any other. This highly detoxifying, vitamin-rich formulation is potent in bio-actives to both treat and prevent issues above and below the surface of the skin. A combatant against breakouts, pollution, sun damage, aging, and chronic skin conditions, this healing blend of powerful organic ingredients is an agent for skin’s renewal. Organic, unisex, cruelty-free. Gentle on all skin types. 2 oz. Made in Canada.WHAT IT DOES. . This formulation centers on charcoal, one of the organic industry’s most formative detoxifying ingredients, and builds an uncompromising formulation of both rare and well-loved elements around it. With one objective in mind — to heal skin — we invested 3 years in the custom development of a masque that would eradicate impurities, fight free radicals, soothe, detoxify, and improve skin’s overall appearance. Gentle on all skin types, this masque fights powerfully against common and chronic skin conditions, while immediately cleansing and softening one’s complexion. Anticipate visible results — immediately and ongoing. Bottled in Canada using all organic ingredients. Unisex, sustainably packaged, and travel-sized.HOW TO USE IT. . For best results, apply a generous amount to freshly cleansed skin. Leave for 15 to 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water or wipe away with a damp cloth. Use 1 to 3 times per week.INGREDIENTS. . Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lepidium Meyenii Root Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia Flower Extract, Brachychiton Acerifolius Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Glycerin, Potassium Sunflowerseedate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Ethanol, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Flour, Kaolin, Charcoal Powder, Cera Alba, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Lecithin, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil. Organic