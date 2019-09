Bio-Oil

Bio-oil Specialist Skincare Oil, 200 Ml

£12.90

Buy Now Review It

Helps improve the appearance of new and old scars. Helps prevent formation of stretch marks during pregnancy and help improve the appearance of existing stretch marks. Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone. Helps smooth and tone ageing, sagging and wrinkled skin on both face and body. Stretch marks are permanent in nature, and although Bio-Oil is formulated to help improve their appearance, it can never remove them