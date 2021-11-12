Junes

We guarantee you’ve never met a tote like this. It’s fashioned from sustainable Bio-Knit—a mesh made from recycled plastic bottles that can break down naturally when its lugging days are over. (That’s because it’s infused with an additive called CiCLO.) There’s more, too: Each bag is sewn by an all-female co-op in Mexico using a process that’s totally carbon neutral. It carries a whopping 40 pounds, in a versatile shape that folds up small, then takes on all your everyday hauls. Color us impressed.