Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Bio Ionic

Bio Ionic Whisper Light Pro-dryer

$200.00
At Amazon
It's an ultra-light and extremely quiet conditioner with a cord. Exclusive NanoIonic Hybrid Mineral Technology, emits Natural Negative Ions and Far Infrared Energy which hydrates and seals the cuticle for super-fast drying & conditioning. Micronized water molecules penetrate hair for extreme hydration leaving it silky and smooth Brand Story Founded by a hair stylist, Bio Ionic is the Professional’s choice for styling tools. Advanced natural ionic technology delivers speed and healthy, hydrated hair.
Featured in 1 story
6 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash
by Khalea Underwood