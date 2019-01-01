It's an ultra-light and extremely quiet conditioner with a cord. Exclusive NanoIonic Hybrid Mineral Technology, emits Natural Negative Ions and Far Infrared Energy which hydrates and seals the cuticle for super-fast drying & conditioning. Micronized water molecules penetrate hair for extreme hydration leaving it silky and smooth Brand Story Founded by a hair stylist, Bio Ionic is the Professional’s choice for styling tools. Advanced natural ionic technology delivers speed and healthy, hydrated hair.