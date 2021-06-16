Bio Ionic

Onepass Styling Iron

$199.00 $159.20

Buy Now Review It

Product Description The new and improved Bio Ionic® OnePass® Styling Iron uses patented silicone strips and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat™ to deliver smooth, shiny, healthy-looking styles—in just one stroke. See and feel the difference with this revolutionary iron that’s powered by NanoIonic™ MX, a proprietary complex of natural minerals that infuses moisture back into hair while you style. This Moisturizing Heat™ ensures strands stay smooth, hydrated, and frizz-free. The silicone speed strips deliver one-pass styling from root to tip by gently gripping the hair, rather than clamping hair in between the plates. This way you can smooth and straighten without pulling, snagging, or breaking strands. The result is smooth, long-lasting styles and hair that is healthier, softer, and shinier—the way nature intended. Cord Length : 9 ft. 450F temperature Brand Story Founded by a hair stylist, Bio Ionic is the Professional’s choice for styling tools. Advanced natural ionic technology delivers speed and healthy, hydrated hair.