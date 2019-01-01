Talika

Bio Enzymes Purifying Mask

Clarify your complexion with Talika Bio Enzymes Purifying Mask, a serum-infused sheet mask saturated with a host of beneficial ingredients to help control and purify oily, blemish-prone skin. With a three dimensional structure that enables it to retain and deliver a high concentration of active ingredients, the face mask clings comfortably to your face like a 'second skin'; it infuses the complexion with oil-controlling and cleansing components, including Cinnamon, Argan Oil and Alpine Herbs to help visibly minimise the appearance of pores, reduce blemishes and redness, and mattify oily patches. Spots, blackheads and other imperfections are expertly combatted; shine is controlled and skin looks purified and clarified. Sheet masks are an effective delivery system for ingredients, allowing nutrients and nourishment to penetrate deep down for maximum efficacy.