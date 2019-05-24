Renée Rouleau

Bio Calm Repair Masque

$49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Renée Rouleau

Bio Calm Repair Masque by Renée Rouleau is a soothing gel mask to instantly reduce redness and provide relief to irritated, over-heated skin. This formula infuses cooling hydration deep within the skin to restore a healthy balance. Bio Calm Repair Masque can be used for soothing rosacea or post-sun, post-workout, post-peel, post-laser or as part of a weekly at-home facial treatment to restore comfort to the skin. We call it "topical Valium" for your skin. The result? Beautiful, calm and hydrated skin by Renée Rouleau.