W3LL People

Bio Baked Bronzer Powder Natural Tan

C$32.49

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

This ultra-smooth baked bronzer provides natural color with soft matte radiance. Wake up the complexion with a healthy glow. The modern, multi-dimensional finish imparts a hint of soft luminosity while balancing skin tone. Revolutionary baked powder formula adheres like a cream for long-lasting wear without oxidizing. Product Features: Long wearing baked powder that adheres like a cream Naturally flawless, glowing coverage Weightless, breathable semi-matte finish Directions of Use: Swipe brush onto powder Work powder evenly into brush by swirling it in makeup cap Apply below cheekbones and round up to temples in a “C” shape Use alone or over foundation to balance skin tone and create a natural, healthy color with soft matte radiance Ingredients: Mica, Zea Mays Starch/ Zea Mays (Corn) Starch*, Octyldodecanol,Pentylene Glycol, Hectorite, Squalane, Lauroyl Lysine, Polyglyceryl- 3 Diisostearate, Potassium Sorbate, Honokiol, Lactic Acid, Aqua / Water +/-: CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, CI 77492 /Iron Oxides, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides360, CI 777742, CI 75470 *certified organic