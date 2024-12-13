The Inkey List

Bio-active Ceramide Repairing And Plumping Moisturizer

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Real (!) flowers were pressed in acrylic to make these cool statement earrings. Framed in gold-plated recycled brass, they're like vintage-y art you can wear. Length: 1" x 1/2". Gold-plated recycled brass, gold-plated recycled zinc, plastic. Hypoallergenic titanium posts. Do Well: crafted from recycled factory scrap metals that would otherwise go to waste. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Madewell.com only. NE571