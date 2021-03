Frankies Bikinis

Binx Skimpy Bikini Bottom

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

Description New Arrival The Binx bikini bottom. Built with thin straps that can be left low on the hips or pulled up high for a 90's vibe. A snug fit with skimpy bikini coverage. This bikini bottom is an absolute must! Details 80% Nylon + 20% Spandex Skimpy Coverage This style runs true to size