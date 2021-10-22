Rowan & Wren

Bingley Brass Candlestick

£18.50

As the days draw in, there can be little that brings as much comfort, joy or compensation for the dying light. Our collection of Bingley Brass Candlesticks, which come in a beautifully aged finish, riffs off the antiques that inspired them; and just as with the charm of vintage finds, every one is at slight variance in size and design. Each works well as a dramatic solo candlestick, but even better as a flickering constellation atop a festive table. The magical glimmer speaks of forgotten French chateaux and the glorious repasts of days gone by. Our white mini candles make for the perfect fit. Dimensions: With Handle: Height 10cm, Diameter 8cm. Small: Height 11cm, Diameter 4cm. Large: Height 15cm, Diameter 4.5cm. Available in Small, Large and with Handle. made from: Brass dimensions: Dimensions: With Handle: Height 10cm, Diameter 8cm. Small: Height 11cm, Diameter 4cm. Large: Height 15cm, Diameter 4.5cm. product code: 884847