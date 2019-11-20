Morihata

Morihata Binchotan Charcoal Purifying Bits. Binchotan charcoal purifying bits. Little pieces of purifying Binchotan for cramped spaces. Small pieces of charcoal that act as powerful deodorizers. When placed in small, humid spaces, Binchotan Charcoal Bits can capture moisture from the air, help deodorize your home, and prevent indoor mold and mildew growth. Perfect for small bathrooms, basements, and rooms with high levels of humidity. Each bag comes with two sachets which can be filled and used as desired. Materials: Charcoal; 100% Ubame Oak. Each bag includes an assortment of charcoal pieces of various sizes. Product of Wakayama, Japan. This product is non-returnable.