Produced by skilled artisans in Japan's Kishu region, Binchotan active charcoal has been used since the Edo period for an astonishing array of purposes. It's been used to filter water, enhance flavors when cooking, deodorize rooms, remove toxins from the skin, enhance blood circulation in a hot bath and promote healthy soil in your garden. Here, a single sheet of Binchotan charcoal has been layered inside a fragrance-free eye mask with a smooth, silky feel and plenty of soft padding so you can stimulate blood flow to heal and soothe the eye area. Ideal for relaxation, meditation, stress relief, sinus pain, airplane travel and restful sleep.