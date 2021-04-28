Coastal Farmhouse

Billy D Free-standing Bathroom Cabinet

Add versatile storage and classic style to your home with this Elegant Home Fashions floor cabinet from the Glancy collection. This decorative floor cabinet features an included interior shelf that provides plenty of space for your daily storage needs. Constructed with engineered wood with included anti-tipping hardware, this cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting use. Instructions and all of the necessary hardware for quick and easy installation. Purchase this decorative cabinet on its own or with some of the other items from the Glancy collection for a matching update to your home. This Elegant Home Fashions Glancy corner cabinet measures 24.75" x 17" x 32" and fits easily into corners for accessible storage without taking up too much space in your home. What's Included? 1 Door(s) 2 Shelf/Shelves Drawer(s) Features Measures 24.75" x 17" x 32" for versatile storage without taking up too much space Comes in multiple finish options to match your home décor Product Details Primary Material: Manufactured wood Corner Design: Yes Adult Assembly Required: Yes Tipover Restraint Device Included: Yes Product Warranty: Yes