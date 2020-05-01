Zipcode Design

Get your work demands down to a minimum and produce your best work on this multifunctional swivel office chair. This chair comes fully loaded to help you take charge of your day. With a ventilated mesh back, you'll have air circulating to your back giving you sweet relief during warm summer days. Make room for this modern beauty, upgrade everyone's chair in the office, granting everyone the ability to have a customized seating experience. - Adjustable back height knob adjusts 2" up and down - - Back angle paddle locks in multiple positions - - Tilt control paddle locks in multiple positions - - Curved back with substantial lumbar support - - Contour padded swivel seat will keep you in comfort - - Adjustable height arms provide relief to your neck and shoulders - Get a supportive ergonomic chair that can keep up with long 8 to 10 hour shifts with ease. This chair is so comfortable it can also be used as a gaming chair while you revel in an intense game against online players.