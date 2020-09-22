Zipcode Design

Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair

$310.61 $187.99

This attractive office chair is loaded with options to maximize your comfort and productivity. The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure gets. Built-in lumbar support helps prevent back strain and you can adjust the back height a full 2" up and down. Easily adjust the seat's back angle, seat height, and tilt angle using three paddle mechanisms. The contoured padded swivel seat is filled with 2" of foam. Height adjustable padded arms take pressure off your shoulders and neck. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob to increase or decrease the amount of force needed to rock or recline. Lock the seat in place with the multi-tilt lock mechanism. The heavy-duty, nylon base with silver accents and dual wheel casters makes it easy to roll. This mesh executive chair is a stylish chair that will keep you cool and comfortable.