Dunelm

Billie White Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set

£52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Includes standard pillowcase(s) Face: 100% polyester, reverse: polycotton Button fastening - secures duvet easily Machine washable Billie is a beautiful semi-plain that has been crafted with a gorgeous pinsonic design. This white duvet cover and pillowcase set is perfect for a global bedroom style. The face is crafted from a 100% polyester but the reverse is crafted with a soft and crisp polycotton blend, perfect for you to lay under. Fully machine washable. A matching oxford pillowcase is also available. Please note: due to the design and makeup of this fabric, the design may vary between each duvet cover set. This collection is verified by OEKO-TEX® and independently tested for harmful substances as well as manufactured using sustainable processes under socially responsible working conditions. MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® is a unique product label to trace the countries and production facilities - search the product label for more information.