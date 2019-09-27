Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Staud
Billie Wedge
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Meet the Billie - a simple wedge with a single toe strap that is sure to be your go-to this spring. This versatile shoe is available in 7 different colors and materials.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Alyssa Eva Platform Sandal
$29.00
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Staud
Embossed Leather Wedges
$225.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge Sandals
$295.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
See By Chloé
Robin Wedge Sandals
$295.00
$110.63
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Sac Porté Épaule En Cuir Effet Python Whitney
£333.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Staud
Billie Leather Wedge Sandals
£230.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Staud
Billie Leather Wedge Sandals
£230.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Staud
Billie Wedge
$275.00
from
Staud
BUY
More from Sandals
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
J.Crew
Lace-up Strappy Sandals In Black Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted