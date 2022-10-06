Free People

Billie Tailored Suit

$348.00

At Free People

Style No. 76011253; Color Code: 061 Suit up for every occasion in this head-turning set. Fit: Blazer: Structured, relaxed fit; Pants: High-rise, slim flare silhouette Features: Blazer: Classic collar and lapel detail, side flap pockets, single button closure; Pants: Zip fly and hook closure, belt loops at waist, side pockets, cuffed hemlines Why We <3 It: So chic and timeless, dress this suit up with heels or down with clean sneakers for endless ways to wear.