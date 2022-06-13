FP Collection | Free People

Style No. 60928025; Color Code: 020 Carry the essentials in this so cool suede crossbody bag featured in a drawstring pouch style with a slouchy silhouette. Adjustable strap Pull closure Detachable strap FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Import Measurements for size Phone Pocket Height: 2.8 in Shoulder Strap Drop: 18.5 in Phone Pocket Width: 4.9 in Width: 11 in Height: 8.3 in