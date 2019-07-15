Your everyday-look just got elevated to new heights with the Billie sandal by Naturalizer®-! Upper is constructed of faux-leather. Open-toe styling. Adjustable buckle closure secures foot in place. N5 Contour technology features dual-density cushioning on a patented contoured footbed with arch support. All made with lightweight and breathable materials for superior comfort and support. Soft and breathable synthetic leather lining. Platform midsole features seamless wedge design, increasing arch-support. Non-slip rubber outsole provides excellent traction and grip.