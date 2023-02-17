United States
Free People
Billie Mock Neck
$128.00$96.00
At Free People
Style No. 78318912; Color Code: 004 So cool and classic, this timeless mock neck is featured in a drapey, cropped silhouette and defined ribbed knit fabrication with exaggerated wide sleeves for added shape. Fit: Drapey, cropped fit Features: Mock neckline, rounded bottom hem, wide sleeve style, dropped shoulders, exaggerated slits at sleeve cuffs Why We <3 It: Add the perfect touch to your classic tops collection with this timeless mock neck designed to be your new go-to no matter the occasion.