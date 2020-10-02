Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova

Icon Mask

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Billie Blooms

Medium weight mask made with 100% 8oz cotton chino twill and red lip embroidery, and 1/8" USA made latex-free elastic. Thin elastic and comfortable for all day use. Our reusable & washable non-medical cloth face masks for kids & adults are designed and handmade in the USA, using the highest quality craftmanship to ensure the best comfort, style and fit. Each fitted mask includes an inner pocket to easily add a filter of your choice. With your purchase of a mask, we donate proceeds to Feeding America. We're stronger together. This is a personal use item. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges allowed. ****Ships in 7 business days**** Care Instructions: You can wash in hot water with like colors, dry on high heat. Iron optional. For optimal product lifespan you can hand wash or machine wash cold gentle cycle and tumble dry low or hang dry. Wash your hands before and after handling your mask. Remove your mask by pulling off the elastics behind your ears. Do not touch the front of your mask before or during use. Please continue to practice social distancing and washing your hands. Not intended to replace medical grade personal protective equipment.