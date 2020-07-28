United States
Girlfriend Collective
Bike Stretch Shorts
£40.00
At Net-A-Porter
Girlfriend Collective's activewear doesn't just look and feel great on - it's kind to the planet, too. These 'Bike' shorts are made from recycled fabric blended with plenty of stretch, and have a sculpting, supportive fit. Complement the high-rise waist by wearing yours with the [matching longline bra ].Wear it with: [we11done Hoodie ], [Nike Sneakers ], [GLACCE Bottle ], [Kassl Editions Clutch ].