Girlfriend Collective

Bike Stretch Shorts

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Girlfriend Collective's activewear doesn't just look and feel great on - it's kind to the planet, too. These 'Bike' shorts are made from recycled fabric blended with plenty of stretch, and have a sculpting, supportive fit. Complement the high-rise waist by wearing yours with the [matching longline bra ].Wear it with: [we11done Hoodie ], [Nike Sneakers ], [GLACCE Bottle ], [Kassl Editions Clutch ].