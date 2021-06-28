Stoic

Bike Short

$29.95 $22.46

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Backcountry Exclusive Legging-inspired shorts are suited for down days or errand running Synthetic and elastic construction offers mobility for dynamic motion Form-fitting feel stays out of the way and supplies a sleek aesthetic Mid-thigh coverage allows for increased airflow in warm conditions Performance-oriented fabrics offer enhanced breathability High-waisted profile fits securely while stretching Item #SICZ2G9 Learn more