Rains
Bike Handle Bag
£39.00
At Trouva
Description Bike Pannier Rolltop is a multifunctional take on Rains’ Rolltop Rucksack, modified for cyclists. Designed to be worn on one’s back, this bag can also be fitted to a bicycle via fixed metal hooks. Read more BrandRains Clothing brand Rains is renowned worldwide for its slick, streetwear-inspired style. From coloured waterproof jackets to functional yet beautiful bags and backpacks, Rains items are endlessly practical, whatever the weather. Discover the collection on Trouva.