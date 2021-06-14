The Final Co.

Biggiestraw Extra Wide Collapsible, Reusable Straw

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

EASY CHOICE: Say goodbye to single-use plastics, with BiggieStraw you have a do-it-all, travel friendly, Straw ready at the go! With pocket-size portability, BiggieStraw is the convenient, eco-friendly answer to beverages anywhere. At Final, our mission is to reduce our reliance on single-use plastics by creating reusable, responsibly made alternatives. #SuckResponsibly with Final. EASY TO USE: BiggieStraw is flexible with a pointed tip perfect for accessing and sipping those tasty beverages. EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe and easily folds and comes with a cleaning squeegee tool that stores in the case for cleaning on the go! EASY TO SUCK RESPONSIBLY: Boba? Smoothie? Milkshake? The Biggie Straw was specifically designed to conquer all your beverage needs. Attach to a set of keys, backpack, or carry-on, this TSA friendly straw is great for travel and everyday use! Say “no thanks” to single-use plastics or soggy paper straws and #SuckResponsibly with BiggieStraw! DESIGNED TO LAST A LIFETIME: Make the investment in an ethically produced, eco-friendly durable straw because you’re worth it and so is our planet. Designed from high quality silicone materials that are durable and made to last. Consider this your #Final purchase to last a lifetime!