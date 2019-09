Les Petits Joueurs

Big Trilly Metal Piping

THE TRILLY POUCH IS A SYMBOL OF CONTEMPORARY, ECCENTRIC AND VERSATILE STYLE. THIS LARGER SIZE COMES WITH AN ADDED HANDLE TO MAKE IT EVER SO STYLISH TO CARRY DIMENSIONS: H 31 cm, W 27 cm, D 4 cm MATERIALS: Pleated Suede DETAILS: Metal Piping Boarders, Drawstring Closure, Chain Strap, Detachable Top Handle MADE IN ITALY