Screaming O

Big O Multi-stage Vibrating Penis Ring

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

9 Ways To Rock Your Member & Her Clit! Waterproof! At the touch of a button, this penis ring’s top-mounted vibrator delivers steady pleasure pulses and auto-cycles through 9 stages to send you both into orgasmic ecstasy! Clit ticklers will keep her screaming, and the stretchy nubbed ring keeps you harder, longer! Replaceable battery included FREE - lasts up to 80 minutes! • Ready right out of the package – FREE battery! • Multi-speed vibrations at the touch of a button • Soft gel ring for support and comfort • Single speed or multi-function cycling mode • Pleasure ticklers for her Drive her wild with this incredible vibrating ring! If you’re looking for a quick jump-start that can travel with you and provide an instant sexual prowess boost, the Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Penis Ring is the one for you! Just slip on the super-stretchy gel penis ring – it’s vented to stay comfortable and nubbed to give you harder, firmer erections that’ll last longer! And mounted on top of the stretchy gel ring is a fat, multi-stage vibe! Touch the vibrator’s button and you set off a steady pulse of power that’ll drive your lady’s clit wild (and give your shaft a great tingle, too!) – and then just tap the button again to set off an automatic 9-stage chain reaction of vibration! The penis ring’s vibrator will spend just long enough on a variety of pulses and patterns to tickle, tease, and surprise you both – and then the vibrations will switch! It’s fun, it’s surprising, and oh-so-pleasurable! The FREE batteries let you use your Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Penis Ring right out of the package – just tear it open, tear your clothes off, and go! It’s a great travel sex toy, and a great way to enhance a spontaneous encounter! And when you’re finished, just wash your vibrating ring with mild soap and water or sex toy cleaner!