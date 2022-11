Everyday Humans

Big Mood Spf30 Milky Lip Balm

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Everyday Humans' Big Mood Milky Lip Balm is creamy, oatmilk latte-flavored lip balm that keeps lips hydrated, nourished, and protected with SPF30, while leaving a subtle sheen.