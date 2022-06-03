e.l.f. Cosmetics

Big Mood Mascara Pride Limited Edition

Show your Pride and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with this limited-edition version of e.l.f. Cosmetics' fan-favorite Big Mood Mega Volume & Lifting Mascara in rainbow packaging. e.l.f. supports the It Gets Better Project and 100% of e.l.f.'s proceeds from this special mascara will benefit the organization, which empowers and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the world. What is it: e.l.f. Cosmetics' volumizing and lifting Big Mood Mascara in a limited-edition Pride packaging, with 100% of proceeds benefitting LGBTQ+ youth through the It Gets Better Project. This volumizing and lifting mascara gives you bold, dramatic lashes and #BigMoodEnergy in just one swipe (no smudging or flaking here). For a “false lash” effect with intense definition and major lift, the mascara brush head boasts an hourglass shape with 250 intertwined bristles to load up your look with pigment while separating each lash. The creamy formula is infused with nourishing jojoba oil to hold your lashes' curl and give you a smooth, effortless application every time. Why we love: 100% of proceeds benefitting LGBTQ+ youth through the It Gets Better Project e.l.f.'s Big Mood Mascara in limited-edition rainbow packaging to celebrate Pride Mascara helps lift your lashes all day Smooth, creamy, and long-wearing formula infused with jojoba oil to hold lashes' curl Easy to apply Hourglass-shaped brush head to separate and define lashes Long lasting formula 97% of users saw bigger and bolder lashes 100% of users saw instant volume 94% of users saw lifted lashes 100% of users saw a lengthening effect* More about It Gets Better Project: The It Gets Better Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the globe. Through inspiring media programming, educational resources, international affiliates in 19 countries, and access to an arsenal of community-based service providers, the project is able to reach and provide encouragement to millions of young people each year. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #82335UK