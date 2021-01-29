Starface

Big Hello Kitty Hydro-stars

$14.99

32 Hydro-Stars that are effectively the same as the original...but with an official Sanrio® twist ;) Meet Big Hello Kitty: a very cute case that holds the first ever collaboration Hydro-Stars from me and my iconic friend, Hello Kitty®. Hydro-Stars are hydrocolloid pimple-protectors: clinically proven to absorb fluid, shield spots from outside bacteria, and prevent skin picking. Quantity: 32 stars Vegan Cruelty Free Oil Free Leaping Bunny Certified Pregnant & Nursing Safe Cute as F•Ck