UOMA Beauty

Big Head! Dual-density Sponge

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At UOMA Beauty

Hey, Big Head! Achieve flawless, airbrushed complexion perfection with our new Big Head Dual-Density Makeup Sponge. Featuring a precision cut angled end coupled with a smooth domed end, Big Head Dual Makeup Sponge is designed to fit the unique angles and curves of your face. It’s high density angled side is perfect for full coverage foundation application as well as high-definition precision contouring. The smooth domed lower density side is perfect for blending and blurring as well as light to medium foundation application. Big Head’s revolutionary water-activated foam swells to almost twice its size when wet for the perfect blending surface that is excellent for use with liquid, cream and powder products. Its tapered tip allows for precise application in those hard-to-reach spots.