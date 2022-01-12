Big Fig

Big Fig Mattress

$1799.00

Buy Now Review It

At Big Fig

Big Fig Mattress 4.7 star rating 2834 Reviews $1799 Select Mattress Size Twin (38" x 75" x 13")Twin XL (38" x 80" x 13")Full (54" x 75" x 13")Queen (60” x 80” x 13”)King (76" x 80" x 13")California King (72" x 84" x 13")Split King (76" x 80" x 13")Mattress Size Foundation Add-On Big Fig Foundation - Queen 5x stronger than a standard foundation + $299 USD + Big Fig Bed Frame - Queen Smart leg design eliminates tipping + $150 USD + Adjustable Base Add-On Big Fig Adjustable Base - Queen Comes with wireless remote and preset positions + $899 USD + Love the body you're in. Take care of it with the only mattress specifically designed to meet the needs of plus-size sleepers. Supports 550lbs per sleeper (1,100lbs total) Includes ThermoGel Cooling Technology to help prevent gross night sweats Heavy-duty foam prevents annoying sagging Edge support gives you the broadest sleeping area without dumping you out of bed 20-year warranty means we've got your back, neck, shoulders and sweet dreams covered! 120-night sleep trial makes trying the mattress easy Financing Options Available * A Split King is comprised of 2 Twin XL mattresses, most often used with an adjustable base. To use with a traditional foundation and frame you will need to purchase both as 2 Twin XLs.