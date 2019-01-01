Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Paul & Alice

Big Collar Faux Fur Coat Navy

$228.00$189.00
At W Concept
- Eco fur half coat - Big collar in contrasting color - Quilted lining for warmth - Button closure Measurements - Shoulder 16.9"/ Chest 42.9"/ Hem 46.1"/ Sleeve 23.6"/ Sleeve Width 15.4"/ Sleeve Opening 11"/ Length 31.1" * Model Info. - Height 176cm/ Bust 34.4"/ Waist 24"/ Hip 34.4" Composition & Care - 100% poly - Dry cleaning only Designer - Imported - by PAUL & ALICE - Style #:300553803
Featured in 1 story
22 Faux Fur Coats To Bundle Up In
by Ray Lowe