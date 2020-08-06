Fun Factory

Big Boss G5 Massager

$139.99

Take Charge Of Your Pleasure With The Big Boss! Size Queens rejoice! You’ll never have to sacrifice inches to get the vibrations you crave. This long, thick massager gives you impressive length and girth, while an ultra-strong motor offers up raw, rumbling power and 12 thrilling functions. Big Boss G5 Massager Rounded tip for vaginal and G-Spot thrills Beefy vibrator really fills you up 9” overall with 6.5” x 1.5” shaft and 1.75” tip insertable 6 vibration patterns with 6 intensities for countless play options Intuitive control with QuickSTOP function Ergonomic loop handle Battery charge light – Never run out of fun Click and charge system with magnetic charger included Travel lock keeps it secure on the go Made of 100% medical grade silicone Waterproof and submersible Handcrafted in Germany Even before you feel its deep, purring vibrations you’ll realize the Big Boss is large and in charge. Shaped with your pleasure in mind, a thick realistic head features a raised ridge the teases and pleases your G-Spot. The smooth silicone shaft also has vein detailing that feels so good as it slips and slides inside and out. The Big Boss is built with FlexiFUN Technology™ that allows the shaft to bend and accommodate every body type, as well as move with you, even when you switch positions. It’s also waterproof and completely submersible so you can play your way! But what’s really impressive about this hefty hoss is its size. With an overall length of 9” you’ll feel the fullness of 6.5” of insertable goodness. The shaft measures an impressive 1.5” and the tip spreads out to 1.75” wide. Add some of your favorite water-based lubricant and slowly work its girth deep inside. Then the real fun begins. Tap the FUN button and the Big Boss roars to life. The + and – buttons let you discover 12 different functions of patterns and escalation. The raw rumbling vibrations have you gripping the sheets with their intensities and rhythms. A loop style handle lets you maneuver the vibe with more ease and in a more natural way so you can foc