Lush

Big Banana Massage Bar

$7.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Size doesn't matter, it’s what you do with it that counts. So this big banana's here to help perfect your massage technique! Hydrating fair trade cocoa and shea butters melt into the skin as things heat up, creating a silky massage oil. Spicy clove bud oil and refreshing Brazilian orange oil stimulate the senses so you can keep the massage going all night. Fresh moisturizing bananas keep skin supple and heady ylang ylang oil from a permaculture project in Ghana adds a touch of romance. How to use: Melt the bar directly onto dry skin and massage the oils and butters in.