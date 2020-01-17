Dyson

Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum, Yellow

$499.99 $278.00

Capacity (volume) - .47 gallon. Self-rights when toppled - other vacuums fall down and stay down. Only Dyson big Ball canister vacuums pick themselves up , Cord Length - 21 feet HYGIENIC dirt ejector - Drives Out trapped dust and debris as you empty. No need to touch the dirt; Suction Power: 250 AW Carbon fiber turbine head - carbon fiber filaments pick up Fine dust. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt. Filtration : No pre-filter, non-washable lifetime post-motor filter Ball technology - core Components are housed within the Ball, allowing the vacuum to turn on the spot and follow you effortlessly around the home, without awkward moves 5 year Warranty - parts and labor.Brush Bristle Type:Plastic.Hose Length:10 ft Self-rights when toppled other vacuums fall down and stay down. Only Dyson big ball canister vacuums pick themselves up. Hygienic dirt ejector drives out trapped dust and debris as you empty. No need to touch the dirt. Carbon fiber Turbine head carbon fiber filaments pick up fine dust. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt. Ball technology core components are housed within the ball, allowing the vacuum to turn on the spot and follow you effortlessly around the home, without awkward moves. 5 year warranty parts and labor. Dyson received the highest numerical score among canister vacuums in the J.D. Power 2015 and 2017 Vacuum Satisfaction Studies. 2017 study based on 6,965 total responses from 9 companies measuring the opinions of consumers who purchased a canister vacuum in the previous 12 months surveyed in February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary.