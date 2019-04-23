Search
Dyson

Big Ball Multi-floor Canister Vacuum

$399.99$239.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Picks itself up, as well as dirt. With a low center of gravity inside the ball, the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball(TM) vacuum self-rights if it gets knocked over. For easier maneuvering and uninterrupted cleaning.
