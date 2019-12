Baggu

Big Baggu

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

The bigger the better, right? This big reusable bag from our friends at Baggu is just like their classic reusable bag, just….bigger! It’s still super durable yet lightweight, has a 30 pound capacity, and is made of 40% recycled nylon. Use it for travel, laundry, and those shopping trips where you accidentally buy more things than you planned.