Biddeford Blankets

Biddeford Blankets Microplush With Sherpa Electric Blanket

$109.99

At Target

You’ll find the perfect combination of warmth and comfort for those long cold winter nights with this Biddeford electric heated blanket. It is made from ultra-soft microplush fabric on one side and a super soft fluffy sherpa on the other side and is designed to be used on your bed. The digital controller allows you to perfectly control the amount of warmth you want by offering 10 heat settings. Twin and full sizes come with one controller, and full/queen, queen and king sizes come with two controllers for dual heat zones to provide individual comfort. It also features a 10-hour automatic shut off for added safety. This electric blanket is machine washable and dryable and comes with a 5 year warranty. Keep warm this winter and save on your home heating bills with this heated blanket from Biddeford.