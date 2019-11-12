BIC

Bic Advent Calendar

With the BIC Advent Calendar, children can make a new BIC discovery day after day in the build-up to the holidays. It contains an assortment of iconic BIC brand products: magic felt pens, colouring pencils, glitter glue, classic glue, graphite pencil, eraser, ballpoint pens and 24 colouring cards as well as 20 stickers. The 6 BIC Kids Magic colouring felt pens allow them to create special effects: with their two erasers included, it’s easy to correct mistakes or create special effects by drawing patterns on coloured surfaces with their erasable ink. The 6 BIC Kids Evolution colouring pencils deliver high covering power thanks to their highly pigmented lead. They are made of synthetic wood-free resin, so there’s no fear of splinters and they have a very solid lead that won’t easily break. As does the BIC Evolution Fluo pencil, which will add a touch of style to your holiday preparations. Mistakes are no problem, they can be erased cleanly with the BIC Mini Fun eraser, PVC free and adorned with a fun pattern. The BIC 4 Colours Shine pen sparkles with a modern metallic coating. With four medium points, it is perfect for writing, drawing and organising notes or tasks, all in a choice of blue, black, red or green inks. The two ballpoint BIC Cristal Fun pens revisit the iconic BIC Cristal pen with their tip and cap matching the ink colour. For the little ones, the four BIC Kids Plastidecor colouring crayons are ideal for youthful artworks: resistant and easy to shape, they are just right for small hands with their 12 cm size and their lead is stronger than most round crayons to resist falls and pressure. A true classic, the decorated 8 g BIC Glue Stick will delight creative craft fans. Combined with the colouring cards and stickers, they can give free rein to kids' creativity. The holiday season starts here with the BIC Advent Calendar.