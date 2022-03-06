BookTherapy

Bibliotherapy, Literature And Mental Health Online Course

This online course serves as a comprehensive guide on the practice of bibliotherapy using case studies of readers’ self-transformation through life-changing experiences of literature. This course, which can be completed at your own pace and convenience, is particularly useful for both readers and mental health professionals who would like to use bibliotherapy for their own personal development or for use in a therapeutic setting as part of an already existing therapy or coaching practice. While there are no assignments to complete, the course includes quizzes and surveys with a Book Therapy certificate upon completion of the course. You'll receive lifetime access to the online course.