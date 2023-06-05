United States
Bibi Lou
Bibi Lou Double Puff-strap Heels
$210.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 81677551; Color Code: 030 Leather upper, insole Rubber sole Plastic heel Slip-on styling Imported Dimensions Heel Height: 3" Bibi Lou Bibi Lou, founded and located in Spain, crafts shoe and boot collections that celebrate quality, versatility, and importantly, the creative spirit. From of-the-moment styles to classic silhouettes, there's an irresistible finishing touch for every outfit.